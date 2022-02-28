University of Ghana Alumnus on How He Refused To Wear Suit After Winning World University Debate Championship
- Kweku Agyepong represented University of Ghana in a World Universities Debate and successfully won
- After the competition, the young man was advised to wear only suit to grace the award ceremony
- The reason given him was that some of the foreigners may be uncomfortable seeing him wear African print
A Ghanaian young man known as Kweku Agyepong has recently opened up about the attire he chose to wear for an occasion after winning a competition.
The LinkedIn post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of Kweku had him sharing that he represented the University of Ghana, Legon in a World Universities Debate and won.
He was later advised to dress formally which meant wearing a suit because some foreigners may not be comfortable with too much African looks but he paid no heed to it.
"Before the ceremony, I was advised to dress 'formally' enough as some people may not be entertained by my African looks.
Obviously, I am not dressed in a suit but in an African print shirt bought for me by my father"
Ghanaians who saw the post had a lot to say about Kweku's post.
Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;
Riffath Yakub wrote:
You are inspirational
Kwaku Forson replied:
Well done Kweku ...
From Afena-Atta Rudolf:
This must be the hallmark of every nationalistic African. Indeed this impression will serve as a reference to some of us. Kudos Kweku, we are always proud of you.
Daniel Sarpong Jnr commented:
Beautiful. To more win
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man resorted to social media to address an issue he encountered after deciding to patronize Ghana-made goods.
@_kayohefaye shared on his Twitter timeline that he wore a traditional attire for his final year presentation at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) but he was given a low score for wearing the 'wrong' outfit.
"Nowadays you can't even do this in Ghana. I wore traditional wear (the official kind) for one of my final year presentations in tech and my lecturer actually marked me down for improper dressing'. Black man erh"
Source: YEN.com.gh