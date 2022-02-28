Kweku Agyepong represented University of Ghana in a World Universities Debate and successfully won

After the competition, the young man was advised to wear only suit to grace the award ceremony

The reason given him was that some of the foreigners may be uncomfortable seeing him wear African print

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Ghanaian young man known as Kweku Agyepong has recently opened up about the attire he chose to wear for an occasion after winning a competition.

The LinkedIn post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of Kweku had him sharing that he represented the University of Ghana, Legon in a World Universities Debate and won.

Kweku posing for the camera and receiving his trophy Photo credit: mr_agyepong/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He was later advised to dress formally which meant wearing a suit because some foreigners may not be comfortable with too much African looks but he paid no heed to it.

"Before the ceremony, I was advised to dress 'formally' enough as some people may not be entertained by my African looks.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Obviously, I am not dressed in a suit but in an African print shirt bought for me by my father"

Ghanaians who saw the post had a lot to say about Kweku's post.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Riffath Yakub wrote:

You are inspirational

Kwaku Forson replied:

Well done Kweku ...

From Afena-Atta Rudolf:

This must be the hallmark of every nationalistic African. Indeed this impression will serve as a reference to some of us. Kudos Kweku, we are always proud of you.

Daniel Sarpong Jnr commented:

Beautiful. To more win

KNUST Graduate Narrates Getting a low Grade for Wearing African Print for his Final year Project Presentation

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man resorted to social media to address an issue he encountered after deciding to patronize Ghana-made goods.

@_kayohefaye shared on his Twitter timeline that he wore a traditional attire for his final year presentation at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) but he was given a low score for wearing the 'wrong' outfit.

"Nowadays you can't even do this in Ghana. I wore traditional wear (the official kind) for one of my final year presentations in tech and my lecturer actually marked me down for improper dressing'. Black man erh"

Source: YEN.com.gh