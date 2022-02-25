Solace Ojotule, a driven young lady opened up about her journey to winning a Mastercard Foundation Scholarship award to study at the University of Edinburgh and got many talking

After getting rejected by seven different scholarships boards, she finally got her double 'yes' which was in the form of 2 fully-funded scholarships

Her determination got many Ghanaians applauding her and tapping into her blessings

A recent publication by YEN.com.gh reported that an overjoyed young woman by the name of Solace Ojotule took to social media to share that she finally landed two fully-funded scholarships to study abroad after applying seven times and getting painfully getting rejected.

According to the report, Solace never gave up searching for funding regardless of the many 'nos' she encountered.

Solace posing for the camera Photo credit: Solace Ojotule/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

As she persevered on, she successfully received two different fully-funded scholarship awards to study abroad and now she was faced with the decision to choose one.

Many who saw the young woman's success story on YEN.com.gh's Facebook page had a lot of heartwarming things to share.

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 20,000 reactions with more than 420 comments and close to 200 shares.

A few of the comments have been highlighted below;

Judy Smith commented:

Determination and perseverance will always win through. I am sure this young lady will be successful in her life and GOOD LUCK to her

Gloria A Franchi replied:

God bless her with peace, health, and success in all the god things she tries to do.

Mosey Darlington commented:

How lucky pple are, or it's only these daughters of jezebel. I keep seeking someone who can push me to a higher level due to lack of fees but in vain. All in all, let the blessed be

From Nana Serwaa:

“God of Time and Seasons”. He makes all things beautiful in His own time. All we need is to remain faithful, obedience, prayer and trust the process

Uni Que wrote:

The same way I keep applying for fully funded scholarship abroad. May God help me too to achieve my aim

