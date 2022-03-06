Twin sisters, Taiwo and Kehinde, have set social media agog after sharing gorgeous photos to celebrate their birthday

The birthday photos of the twins show them with a conspicuous difference in their skin tones. While one is very dark, the other is as fair as an albino

Many Twitter users who have seen the photos have asked questions about why the two are so different

A set of beautiful twins have got many people on social media in awe after sharing four lovely photos online.

The birthday photos shared by one of the twins on her Twitter page, @kenduma1, showed them posing together on four different occasions.

Their photos showed a striking difference in the skin tones of the two sisters who have ben identified as Taiwo and Kehinde.

The twin sisters have fascinated social media with their different looks Photo source: @kenduma1

Source: Twitter

While one of them had a dark skin stone, the other twin is very fair with an albino-like skin.

Sharing the photos, @kenduma wished herself and her twin sister a happy birthday with a love emoji to top it up.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY TWIN SISTER AND I ❤️," she said.

Tweeps react in awe

After sharing their photos, @kenduma1's followers joined hands to celebrate the duo. Some of them were surprised by the difference in their skin tones. They asked loads of questions about the differences.

YEN.com.gh comile some of the comments on Twitter below:

@Dee_Bebegirl wished the twins well while wondering about the differences:

@Thatyorubachic seems to know the twins from back in the day:

@sleam_westide did not understand why one of the twi

@Themichaellll was excited about the twins' photos even though he has not seen anything like that:

@Chelseavcm pointed out that one of the photos confirmed to him that they were twins indeed:

Source: YEN.com.gh