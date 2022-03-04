Days after the video of two security men dancing went viral online, the company they work for sacked them

Known as The Happy Boys, they revealed that their salaries were not also paid despite the unjustifiable dismissal

Many Nigerians condemned the act, wondering why an act that is meant to entertain customers was frowned on

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Two Nigerian men who just want to be happy and spice up their working hours with dancing to entertain customers have been sacked for being 'unprofessional'.

A Twitter account with the handle @TheShoeGuy who revealed their sack on Twitter was angry that someone posted their dancing video online, an act which drew attention to them.

Their employer has reportedly refused to pay their salaries. Photo source: Tik Tok/@happyboys1

Source: UGC

The video showed the two dancing to the You Want Bam Bam trending song. Many Nigerians who engaged the tweet wondered why their employer would take such an action.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Was it Chicken Republic that sacked them?

A Facebook user, Olumide GlowVille, who was equally displeased by their action wondered why they were dismissed.

In a long post, he said that there is an argument that Chicken Republic never sacked them but the men's security outfit did.

We won't be stopped

The two men in a TikTok video on their page confirmed the sack. They said the company is still holding on to their salary. They, however, stated that it would not stop them from entertaining people.

Watch their video below:

On both Twitter and Facebook, people were furious. Below are some of their reactions:

@VictoryOsareti1 said:

"Pls what kind of nonsense is this nah… who knows the branch of chicken republic let’s avoid them for 1 year so they can close up.. is this country no hard enough?"

@Iam_Mimoa said:

"How many young guys can you see out there doing such jobs? But these guys were happily dancing."

@Real_NoLimit said:

"A sensible company would most likely run a PR around these boys with emphasis on CSR and employee wellbeing but they chose to sack them instead. Missed opportunity."

Precious E'song said:

"Very ridiculous decision to sack those guys."

Oluwatosin Balogun Adenekan said:

"It must be the security company that sacked them but if Chicken Republic didn't report they won't be sacked. When one door closes another beautiful one opens. They will definitely get a better one."

Plus-size bride scatters dancefloor, twerks for her slim groom at wedding

In other dance news on YEN.com.gh, a Ghanaian couple has warmed hearts on social media users after a video of their dance popped up online.

The video showed the plus-size bride and her groom showing impressive dance moves to KiDi's Touch It

Many social media users who saw the couple's video were impressed while others a skeptical of their future

Source: YEN.com.gh