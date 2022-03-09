A woman who went to give birth at the Tantra Community Clinic in Accra came out to a big surprise

Her loving husband carefully wrapped a brand new car as a gift for the woman and presented it to her for giving birth to their first child

Onlookers who had come to the hospital for different appointments paused to catch a glimpse of the heartwarming moment

A romantic Ghanaian man has surprised his wife at the Tantra Community Clinic in Accra with a brand new car just after she had their first-ever baby.

In the video that was made public on the Instagram handle of Ghanaian media personality, Bridget Otoo, onlookers at the hospital could not keep calm upon realizing what was happening.

"This lovely man serenades his wife at the Tantra Community Clinic and gifts her a new car as a THANK YOU for their first child… This is so cute. Congratulations to the couple ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #TantraCommunityClinic," she posted.

Lady Receiving Brand New Car From Husband For Giving Birth Photo credit: @bridget_otoo

Source: Instagram

The happy wife could also be seen beaming with bright smiles as she tried to put herself and the baby together and come to terms with what was going on right before her eyes.

The Tantra Community Clinic, provides medical and surgical care to women and has particular expertise in pregnancy, childbirth, and disorders of the reproductive system.

Reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Many social media users could just not hold back their reactions after watching the rather heartwarming video.

Below were some of their beautiful reactions.

Famous broadcaster Serwaa Amihere said:

God whennnnn

paulina_dedaa_opoku commented:

Push Gift . This is beautiful

Zenobia_amoah added:

Awww this is lovely

Watch the video below

Source: YEN.com.gh