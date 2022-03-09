Ghanaian Man Surprises Wife At Hospital With Brand New Car For Giving Birth To Their First Child
- A woman who went to give birth at the Tantra Community Clinic in Accra came out to a big surprise
- Her loving husband carefully wrapped a brand new car as a gift for the woman and presented it to her for giving birth to their first child
- Onlookers who had come to the hospital for different appointments paused to catch a glimpse of the heartwarming moment
A romantic Ghanaian man has surprised his wife at the Tantra Community Clinic in Accra with a brand new car just after she had their first-ever baby.
In the video that was made public on the Instagram handle of Ghanaian media personality, Bridget Otoo, onlookers at the hospital could not keep calm upon realizing what was happening.
"This lovely man serenades his wife at the Tantra Community Clinic and gifts her a new car as a THANK YOU for their first child… This is so cute. Congratulations to the couple ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #TantraCommunityClinic," she posted.
The happy wife could also be seen beaming with bright smiles as she tried to put herself and the baby together and come to terms with what was going on right before her eyes.
The Tantra Community Clinic, provides medical and surgical care to women and has particular expertise in pregnancy, childbirth, and disorders of the reproductive system.
Reactions from Ghanaians on social media
Many social media users could just not hold back their reactions after watching the rather heartwarming video.
Below were some of their beautiful reactions.
Famous broadcaster Serwaa Amihere said:
God whennnnn
paulina_dedaa_opoku commented:
Push Gift . This is beautiful
Zenobia_amoah added:
Awww this is lovely
Nana Cheddar surprises his wife with 2 customised Land Cruisers, video pops up
Ghanaian business mogul, real estate entrepreneur and industrialist Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, surprised his wife.
In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the Ghanaian businessman was seen talking to his wife when a brand new white Land Cruiser with a ribbon on it drove in.
The real estate entrepreneur then went on to eulogise his wife and told her how proud he was of her.
