A susu contributor has taken to social media to lament about her struggles to pay Ghc1,000 per month

Her post on Tell It Moms revealed that she was the first to receive Ghc12,000 from 12 people which she used to start a business

The worried lady also added that the grocery store she started was unsuccessful and she has a Ghc40,000 debt on her head

An emotional Ghanaian woman has recently taken to social media to open up about a situation she finds herself.

Resorting to a popular Facebook page called Tell It Moms, she anonymously shared that she made a decision sometime back to partake in a 12 member susu where they would be contributing Ghc1,000 per month but she is unable to pay now.

"I decided to start a Susu contribution group so that I would take the first contribution n start a business with it...we were 12 participants n we contributed 1000gh each per month"

The woman revealed that she was the first person to take the contribution and she used the money to put up a grocery store but the business was not successful which has ran her into serious debt.

"Reality struck when I started paying the Susu because I was first to collect. I realized that the profit margin on the groceries were not enough to cover the savings amount and I can clearly say that I bit more than I could chew"

She began purchasing things for the store on credit basis until she finally ran in a Ghc40,000 debt.

"I started taking things on credit to fill up the shop again whilst I still paid for the Susu. I started robbing Peter to pay Paul and now my total debt is about Ghc40k"

The devastated woman is calling on her country men and women to help her out.

