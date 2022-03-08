A young man by the name David Turkson who resides in Kumasi has shown that good people still exist in Ghana

David was handed a cash amount of GHc63,000 as GHc33,000 but he faithfully called the client to hand him the excess amount

The young man's show of honesty earned him praises from his superiors and he was rewarded for it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

David Turkson, an honest Ghanaian sales officer who works with Kumasi-based Goodman Lubricant Limited has put up an extreme act of integrity that has been praised by his superiors.

The young man had access to an excess of GHc30,000 that was paid to him but decided to faithfully return it to the client that made the huge accounting error.

"As part of my duties, I sell the lubricants on credit and collect the money from customers in a month's time. In the month of January, I sold Engine oil and hydraulic oil worth Ghs63,000 to a mining company (name withheld) in Eastern Region( Osino)," he reveals to YEN.com.gh.

Picture of David Turkson In His Office Photo credit: David Turkson

Source: Facebook

According to David, it all happened in the month of February, when he went to the company to take the money as agreed and the CEO (name withheld) who is an Israeli called him to his office to take a part payment of Ghs 30,000.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

As we Got to His office, he gave me 3 bundles of Ghs 200 note. And he said to me that this is Ghs 30,000. I was a bit confused so I took the money to the bank to be counted. The teller counted and it was Ghs 60,000 instead of Ghs30,000.

See the screenshot of David being celebrated by his boss below

Screenshot of David Turkson Being Congratulated Photo credit: David Turkson via Facebook

Source: Facebook

Honest Uber driver who returned passenger's iPhone 12 pro gets massive praise online

Meanwhile, an Uber driver simply identified as Mr Osakwe has been celebrated on social media for displaying honesty after finding a passenger's phone.

The passenger identified as Emem Ekong said the driver returned her iPhone 12 pro after she forgot it in the vehicle.

Emem with the Twitter handle @pweedylady2 took to the platform to make the disclosure. She appreciated the driver for driving all the way back to return her phone.

Source: YEN.com.gh