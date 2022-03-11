Ghana's very own 2019 National Best Farmer, James Boateng is being praised for his works in his community

A Young man called Kojo Akoto Boateng, shared that James completed a school building project for children in his community and has also constructed a smart classroom for them

In the LinkedIn post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kojo also announced that he, along with his colleagues donated books to help the kids

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kojo Akoto Boateng, a Ghanaian man has recently taken to social media to celebrate the huge kind gesture of James Boateng, Ghana's very own 2019 National Best Farmer.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Kojo had him revealing that aside James being the reason why a lot of youth decided to venture into agriculture, he has also come to the aid of children in his community with the construction of a school building.

James taking award Photo credit: Kojo Akoto Boateng/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

According to the post, the school was raised on the farm of the past National Best Farmer and not long ago, he commissioned a smart classroom for the kids.

'He has a school on his farm which ensures lots of children get quality education. He recently commissioned a smart classroom to bridge the inequality gap for the children in the enclave", the post read.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Kojo Akoto also shared that he along with his team decided to support the farmer's project by donating books.

"We were honored to support his education initiatives by donating books for the school through him. This donation was part of the community support initiative of the Nserewa Project, run by WeComm Agri-Media & Consultancy."

Wode Maya: Ghana's top YouTuber Announces plan to Build First Special Needs School in Keta

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana's most followed YouTuber, Wode Maya recently took to social media to announce that he, along with some people are building Keta's very first special need's school.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of Wode Maya had the YouTuber sharing that children of all kind have the right to quality education and projects like this is one of those he enjoys the most.

"We are building the first special need school in Keta❤️All children have the right to go to school & learnThings like this excites me more."

Source: YEN.com.gh