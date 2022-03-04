After overcoming challenges, a young man has graduated with his first degree from Loughborough University

In a post, the young man disclosed that his years at the university were difficult, describing it as ''hell''

However, he finally graduated and took to social media to share photos from the occasion

DirectedByGM, a social media user, has joined the ranks of graduates from Loughborough University as he earned his Construction Engineering Management degree.

The young man walked the stage with other students to receive his degree from the prestigious university with excitement.

Announcing the commendable achievement on social media, he indicated that his studies were delayed while describing his years at the university as ''hell''.

Source: Twitter

''Construction Engineering Management Degree in the bag!‍♂️ Better late than never!

''I hope that never comes back between university was hell.''

DirectedByGM's post has gained tons of reactions and comments from his followers. YEN.com.gh shared some below:

@yabuoycj commented:

''This ain’t it; the future holds many more for you, bro.''

@DirectedByGM replied:

''Thank you, my boy! Soo much more to come!''

@NaWhatTheEph said:

''Congratulations ak!''

@ChiomaMyah added:

''Congratulations .''

