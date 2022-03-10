A Ghanaian mother has dazzled social media users with photos of her quadruplet daughters as they turned 21 years old

Akua Oforiwaa uploaded several snaps of her girls with a heartwarming message to mark the momentous occasion

Priscilla Agyeman Papabi reacted, saying, ''You used one stone to kill four birds. Wooooow! Happy birthday pretty girls''

Akua Oforiwaa became one of the proudest mothers in the world as her all-grown quadruplet daughters turned 21 years old on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

The Ghanaian mother shared stunning photos of her girls along with heartwarming words to celebrate their new age on Facebook.

Ghanaian Mom Flaunts Her Quadruplet Daughters as She Celebrates Their Birthday; Peeps React.

Heartwarming words of a proud mother

''My pride, my joy. It's been so fulfilling watching you girls grow from little princesses to the queens of the world now. Thanks go God almighty for this lovely gift, beautiful and adorable souls, very obedient and well-behaved ladies every mother would be proud to call her own.

''Happy birthday, my precious jewels grow old, wiser, humble, beautiful, and glow in the overflow of Grace,'' she wrote on Facebook.

In the shots, Oforiwaa posed with her girls in one. The quads were captured in another when they were babies in another.

Chatting with YEN.com.gh, Oforiwaa confirmed the age of her girls. ''Yes, they are 21 years old,'' she said.

Her birthday photos and message has garnered massive reactions and comments from netizens.

Ghanaian Mom Flaunts Her Beautiful Daughters as She Celebrates Birthday of Quadruplets.

Ghanaian Mom Flaunts Her Beautiful Daughters as She Celebrates Birthday of Quadruplets.

Ghanaian Mom Flaunts Her Beautiful Daughters as She Celebrates Birthday of Quadruplets.

Read some of the comments below:

Priscilla Agyeman Papabi said:

''You used one stone to kill four birds. Wooooow! Happy birthday pretty girls.''

Albertina Lomofio commented:

''This is God and is beautiful in our eyes. Thank you, Lord!''

Ekuba Amadi said:

''Wow, kudos madam. God bless you all. Happy birthday my beautiful young ladies.''

Gifty Osei Agyeman said:

''This is so beautiful, happy birthday to you Dearie's, age gracefully.''

