Famous Ghanaian media personality, Anita Akuffo, was swept off her feet in the comment section of one of her posts.

King Uchiha Winter, the gentleman who was responsible kept hitting at the beautiful icon with heavy pickup lines

Ghanaians flooded the comment section of the posts with reactions, some of which were compiled by YEN.com.gh

Anita Akuffo, a popular Tv/Radio Personality at Media General could not stand it any longer as writer and social media influencer, King Uchiha Winter, hit her timeline with heavy punchlines.

It all started in the comment section of a post Anita made about becoming a brand ambassador to a brand that deals in weight management products.

@I_Am_Winter quickly commented:

Congrats, very soon you’ll be the brand ambassador of my family you’ll be the wife and I’ll be the husband

Photo of Anita Akuffo and sections of her tweets Picture credit: @I_am_winter; @anita_akuffo

Source: Twitter

The chat went on back-to-back with heated punchlines until Anita admitted that she could not stand it any longer.

Social media reactions

Below were some reactions from Ghanaians in the comment section.

@word_addict1 said:

Pick up lines are great but they only work on women who already have a thing for you. If she doesn't, the only thing that will work is money. If you don't have it, you will just be considered as a nice story teller

Kyerɛkyerɛnyi E.K. Offen mentioned:

Yoo bro, aside your pickup lines, @Anita__Akuffo is so interactive. Whoaat! Just love her vibes

@sua_nyansa90 indicated:

Chronic pick up lines, they're so weak that they're better left on a life support...Please no one should insult me,I'm not feeling too well

See the post below

Source: YEN.com.gh