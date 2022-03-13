A bride who had her wedding recently sat for an examination on the same day that she walked down the aisle

In a beautiful video, her newly-wedded husband held her hand as he accompanied her to the examination center

Ghanaians have not been unable to keep their cool after beholding the heartwarming moment on social media

A heartwarming video is beginning to trend on social media as it shows an adorable moment a newly-wedded bride stormed an examination center to write an assessment scheduled for that same day.

The lady and her husband were seen in the video wearing the same wedding gown and suit they had during their marriage ceremony which drew the attention of many spectators at the exams center.

Checks conducted by YEN.com.gh reveal that the beautiful footage was taken at the Madina Lutheran Academy in the Greater Accra Region.

Social media reactions

The footage has since been amassing numerous reactions on social media as many could simply not have enough of the romantic scene that was caught on camera.

duahrafia questioned why the couple decided to have the wedding on that same day anyway:

Why choose a date for your wedding to write exams. She did not write anything

addo9199 replied with an explanation:

What if the exams waz rather fixed on her wedding date, who will intentionally fix her wedding date on exams day eiii ghanafo

dolphins_swim_center_takoradi indicated:

This is not a wise move. Why fix a wedding date on an exam day... unless the exam date was unscheduled I think this was not wise...

Watch the video below

Brilliant Couple Graduate Together with Distinction at Oxford University 2 Years After Getting Married

Meanwhile, Itumeleng Kgafela, FASSA, an intelligent lady, and her husband are receiving massive applause on social media because of their recent achievement of graduating from Oxford University together.

In a social media post that has gotten thousands of reactions, the young lady indicated that they both had distinction and this comes only two years into their marriage.

Itumeleng whose post read, "The fruit of 2.5 years of marriage. Both completed our Oxford qualifications - with DISTINCTION," also added that they are the best study partners among other things.

