It has been alleged by multiple sources on social media that Nuhu Mahama, the Date Rush contestant who went home with Lilly Brown, has a wife

The lady is identified as one Mabel Boamah who walked down the aisle with Nuhu Mahama in December 2021

While many have bashed Nuhu, others say it is customary for a Muslim to be able to marry more than one, and thus he is not wrong

Nuhu Mahama, better known as 2 Sure, was a contestant on the famous relationship reality show, Date Rush's Season 6 Episode 8 on March 6, 2022.

His presence brought a lot of drama on the night and he ended up going home with a beautiful date called Lilly Brown but Ghanaians have since been digging out his past online.

YEN.com.gh has sighted three different sources including the Twitter handle of UEW_voice all of which indicate that 2 Sure already has a wife he got married to in December 2021.

The post came along with a photo of Nuhu together with his alleged wife identified as Mabel Boamah to whom 2 Sure is said to have gotten married at Osuofua in Kumasi.

The second source was a gentleman named AG Ben who mentioned that 2 Sure was only on the show to find publicity for his music.

The third source quoted AG Ben and added a caption that suggested that he was aware of Nuhu's wedding.

How Ghanaians are reacting to this

After hearing of the development, below were some thoughts shared by Ghanaians on social media.

@nanaboakye312 said he wanted to see wedding pictures

U guys dey post wedding invite, where e wedding pictures dey or nobody take pictures as u go

@skwaku_ said:

It is customarily allowed to have 2 wives..I will support him on this one..but I'm sure the show is old. ***recorded

@MzGoldyy·13hReplying to @uew_voice indicated:

He be Muslim so two wives are allowed

