A young man who hails from Nigeria came on Ghana's popular relationship reality show Date Rush to find love

Michael, as he is called, got two ladies, in particular, Majorie and Wilma literally having exchanges over who would get on a date with him

In the end, Michael settled for Wilma, a nurse who doubles as an owner of a small-scale businesses

A gentleman who was on TV3's Date Rush love reality show's Episode 9 of Season 6 on March 13, 2022, created a squabble between two beautiful ladies who wanted him.

From the moment the Nigerian man named Michael entered the stage, Majorie used the littlest opportunities to pitch herself to him as a perfect match.

"You said you do shawarma. I am also into the food business. I sell kenkey and just like you said you want to take your business international, I also have plans of taking my business to the world," she started.

However, as the show progressed, Michael had the chance to put off three rushes from other contestants that did not catch his attention very much.

When it was left with only Marjorie and Wilma, the real confusion began as the two had an exchange regarding what they would do for Michael if they get chosen.

"Please don't tell him about your food. He mentioned that people who are focused in life are who he gets attracted to. Michael, I want to let you know that I sell everything from perfume to different kinds of accessories," Wilma said.

Marjorie quickly retorted, "You can even sell koobi and momoni, it does not matter"

The exchange continued for some time until the show host, Giovanni, skillfully stopped them.

Michale ended up choosing Wilma.

Watch from 28:00 in the video below:

