There are still angels in human form. Abdulai, the winner of betPawa BIG, is following his desire of helping the underprivileged after winning GHc25,266.60.

Abdulai, who is based in the Northern Region of Ghana, staked GHc2.00 on 15 legs and won GHc15,790.37. The company added GHc25,266.60 by a 60% betPawa Win Bonus.

According to Ameyaw Debrah, the kind-hearted young man has dedicated half of his winnings to those less fortunate.

Big Heart: Young Man who Won betPawa BIG Supports the Less Privileged. Photo credit: Ameyaw Debrah

Source: UGC

The betting company also presented Abdulai with an extra amount of GHc45,000 to support any local cause of his choosing. Abdulai wants the money to go to a dialysis patient who had been waiting on a kidney transplant.

''I will 1,000% use this opportunity from betPawa to help this man. Honestly, my heart bleeds when I see people go through challenges in terms of health,'' he said, according to Ameyaw Debrah.

The electrical engineer desires to put smiles on the faces of the sick to make them feel better.

Source: YEN.com.gh