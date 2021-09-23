A young Ghanaian police officer who is known for his selfless contributions to Ghanaian society has recently received another humanitarian award

A Ghanaian police officer who has been recognized over the years for his benevolent act to society is reported to have received another humanitarian award.

The publication by Pulse.com.gh revealed that Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko was recently honoured by the Humanitarian Global Awards as the Best Civil Servant for the year 2021.

The 2021 edition of the Humanitarian Awards Global took place at the Labadi Beach Hotel on September 18, 2021.

The theme for the awards ceremony was 'Celebrating changemakers'.

Humanitarian Awards Global is organized every year to recognize and celebrate individuals, volunteer leaders, NGOs, companies, philanthropists, corporations, and professionals for their enormous contributions to society.

A new category to unearth and appreciate outstanding health workers and staff called, ‘Frontline Covid-19 Heroes’, was introduced in this year’s edition

Meanwhile YEN.com.gh on July 9, 2021, also reported that the police officer was honoured with the Ghana Influential Youth Award following his self-financed projects and kind deeds for the less privileged in the society.

Lance Corporal Agbeko first became known to the public after photos of him donating crutches to some physically impaired people on the street surfaced on social media.

Still, on the works of Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Ghanaian police officer who is renowned for his many works of charity and service to the people of Ghana has received a great honour.

According to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Pulse.com.gh, Simon was awarded by the Humanitarian Awards Ghana for his many works of charity.

It is reported that the honour is indicative of one who has demonstrated leadership skills and made a difference in the community as the award is given to those who personify the highest standards of service and character.

