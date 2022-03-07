A shy little girl has been spotted showcasing amazing talent, dancing Kaccha Badam in a video that has since gone viral online

The girl who was putting on blue jeans and an ash-cloured jacket picked up the dance in public, pulling off very nice moves that wowed onlookers

Many persons gathered to watch her and they cheered and videoed her with their phones, capturing and preserving the moment

Not many adults can even attempt dancing in public, but a little girl has shown just how talented she is on the dancefloor.

The girl who was dressed in blue jeans and an ash jacket simply wowed her audience as she danced with pure delight.

The girl was shy but picked up her confidence. Photo credit: @ghantaa

Source: Instagram

The crowd cheered

The girl was initially shy, using her left hand to cover her face the moment she started dancing but got over her uneasiness as she moved in complete confidence.

It was as if an adult was dancing because the moves she pulled off were cool. She lifted her legs, performing Michael Jackson moves.

The crowd she gathered cheered her on and videoed as she completely wowed them, dancing like a professional.

Social media users react to video of dancing girl

Meanwhile, social media users are delighted to see the girl's dance moves. At the time of writing this story, the dance video has gathered at least 3.2 million views on Instagram where it was posted by @ghantaa. A few of the reactions in English go as follows:

@ravinderkashyap2506 reacted:

"Irritate with this song and those videos but love to watch her dance."

@siddharth.vaishnav_ commented:

"We are saving resources for this youth."

@non_judgemental_soul said:

"She is giving better expressions than Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif combined."

@divyanshu_saini__ said:

"Finally we have a winner."

@_zynk said:

"I'll tell you what, of all the kaccha badam dances, this one is the cutest, not gonna lie."

Source: YEN.com.gh