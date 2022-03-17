@o_chairman1, a young man has recently opened up about a job offer his friend received on his Twitter timeline

The post revealed that the unidentified friend was asked by the school he completed his national service to stay on and continue working for a monthly pay of Ghc300

Netizens who saw @o_chairman1 took to the comments section of the post to express how bad a salary like that is for a university graduate

A young Ghanaian man has recently taken to social media to share the story of his friend who was offered a low salary role after completing his national service.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @o_chairman1 had him revealing that his friend was posted to a school for his service and after one year, the school offered to retain him.

The monthly salary they were offering however was Ghc300 until he gets an official appointment from the Ghana Education Service.

"My homeboy finish en service for some SHS, School carry offer come say them go retain am. The proposal be say, till GES carry official appointment give am, the school go dey pay am 300gh a month. Wey country koraaa this ???? Herh"

Ghanaians who saw the post had a lot to say about it. They took to the comments section to share their opinions.

Some of the comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

@_mpablo_ commented:

"He for manage am small cus the letter no de3 it won’t come anytime soooon hmmm sad tho"

@O_chairman1 replied:

Boss how you go manage 300gh a month for this weather inside?

From @roadmann6:

More teachers dey like that but 300 bi too low

@FlitSkit wrote:

Make dem do amm 500g koraaa err

@Sir_Essel commented:

300gh??? Ei.... Na fare koraa yɛ sɛn

From @WS_Quist:

This dey mean say if he accept that be ein end. The letter no go come. I swear.

@JrKhadir said:

He definitely not getting an appointment letter soon.

Source: YEN.com.gh