Dr Sulemana Idrissa, a former lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon (UG) has recently opened up about what influenced his decision to quit teaching

The report sighted ny YEN.com.gh shared that Sulemanan taught at GIMPA after his PhD but moved to UG due to poor conditions of work

The unsatisfied personnel could not live with the fact that he earned less than Ghc5,000 as a lecturer hence resigned and moved to the US to work as a banker

A recent publication by myjoyonline has highlighted the story of a former University of Ghana lecturer known as Dr Sulemana Idrissa who shared his worries about the low salaries of lecturers in Ghana.

According to the report Sulemana Idrissa revealed that he received more money while studying at the university in the US than he ever did in his full time job as a lecturer.

Sulemana Idrissa recounted that he began working at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) after moving back to Ghana and conditions there were so bad that he resigned and moved to the University of Ghana, Legon.

He said that conditions compared to GIMPA was better but generally not the best.

Myjoyonline reported that Sulemana Idrissa was paid less than Ghc5,000 and to him, that was unacceptable.

The young lecturer soon resigned and moved to the US where he works as a banker now.

