NasDaily, one of the most famous YouTubers and videographers around the world has invited Ghana's own Wode Maya for a historic event

Wode Maya would be a guest speaker at NasDaily's first international content creators summit in Dubai

The icing on the cake was that Adansi Travels offered to give Wode Maya & his crew a fully-sponsored trip

Ghana's prolific YouTuber, Wode Maya, has been honored as a guest speaker at the very first international content creators summit in Dubai by world-renowned vlogger, NasDaily.

Sharing the piece of exciting news on his Twitter handle, Wode Maya further added that Adansi Travels decided to give him and his entire crew a free flight to Dubai for the event.

"Nasdaily invited me to speak at his first-ever international content creators summit in Dubai & @adansitravels did the magic by sponsoring me & the whole crew!Always happy to see Africans brand supporting African creators✈️✈️," Wode Maya posted.

Ghanaians celebrate the beautiful moment

Lots of social media users in Ghana were joyous upon learning of the development.

Below were some thoughts they shared:

@KofiAnn84240043 replying to @wode_maya commented:

I like your humbleness not like others........guy guy nkoaaaa...Bro go higher

@Ehansoni1 mentioned:

Lovely. Can't wait to attend the next edition. Will start saving to attend at least on of this program by @nasdaily ✌kudos

@pkwilly_samuel replying to @wode_maya and @adansitravels added:

Did you rock your now very famous black slippers?....anaa wei y3 very serious matters?..

How Wode Maya became a vlogger

As YEN.com.gh previously reported Wode Maya, the popular African YouTuber from Ghana quit his Aeronautical Engineering job in China to become the top Youtuber in Ghana.

According to the renowned social media personality and vlogger, he decided to document some of his experiences as a Black man in China and that was how his channel started.

He indicated in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official YouTube channel of Face2FaceAfrica that he was amazed by some of the treatment he had to undergo in the foreign country.

