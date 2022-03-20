Elizabeth Tyler is a young mother of five with a rare blue and brown coloured eyes which was inherited from her father

The report sighted by YEN.com.gh shared that out of Elizabeth's children only one of them inherited her unique features

The 35-year-old mother revealed that she used to be bullied by people because of the colour of her eyes but she now sees it as a blessing

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A publication by pinhits.com has shared the story of a gorgeous young woman called Elizabeth Tyler who has unique blue and brown eyes.

According to the report, Elizabeth inherited her eye colours from her father and also has a sibling with the same feature.

Elizabeth with her son Photo credit: pinhits.com

Source: UGC

Elizabeth has an unusual condition known as heterochromia which has resorted in possessing two different colours within the same iris, pinhits.com reported.

The Ohio-based 35-year-old has five children but only one out of them inherited her unique feature.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Liam, Elizabeth's youngest child has one blue eye while the other has a tint of brown and blue.

According to Elizabeth, she used to be teased and bullied by a lot of people while growing up due to her eye feature but today, she feels blessed to have her eye colours, pinhits.com reported.

Jade and Kade: Couple gives birth to twins with rare black and white skin colours, charming photos pop up

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a mother in Manchester, England, Jade Ball, gave birth to a set of biracial twin boys who look different just like any other set of fraternal twins.

Jade Ball and her better half, Kade, gave birth to the adorable twins, Cole and Klay, last April. In an interview with TODAY Parents, Jade Ball established that when she gave birth to the boys, ''it was obvious they weren’t identical.''

''As the months went by, their differences become more and more noticeable. Cole now has brown hair, brown eyes and light brown skin like his half-Jamaican dad, while Klay has a head of blonde curly hair, blue eyes, and a pale complexion like his white mom,'' she said.

Jade Ball and her partner, Kade, are constantly fielding questions about their little boys.

''Some people don't believe that they're twins. They can’t get their heads around it because they look so different.''

The adorable twins have personalities that are just as unique, said Ball.

''Klay is the mischievous one and into absolutely everything. He likes to dance and climb, whereas Cole has always been happy to just sit back and watch and take it all in,” Ball revealed. But both enjoy having their photo taken.''

Source: YEN.com.gh