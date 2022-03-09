A young stunner has dazzled internet surfers with her attention-grabbing photos from her graduation

Heyang splashed her eye-popping snaps in an all-red outfit as she rocked her graduation cap to complement her style

Her followers headed to the comment section to congratulate her, with some sharing their views about her fashion sense

After arming herself with a degree, young stunner Heyang has dazzled netizens with her photos on social media as she flexed her beauty and confidence.

In shots spotted by YEN.com.gh, she rocked an all-red outfit with a white inner blouse. She added her graduation cap.

Heyang splashed several photos on her timeline, leaving netizens in their feeling as many gushed over her. She struck different poses for the camera.

Source: Twitter

Sharing the images, Heyang captioned the photos, saying:

''God gave me the grace to secure this degree and invent red all at the same time. Favour ain’t fair.''

In one of the snaps online, she kept her legs apart, showing off her hips in her skintight outfit.

YEN.com.gh has selected some of the comments under the post.

@MunaThaDiva wrote:

''Congratulations . Keep soaring.''

@_reemabd said:

''The color red heard you .''

VeeDee commented:

''You look stunning. Lovely outfit.''

