Lovelyn, a makeup artist who was on Date Rush's Season 6 Episode 10 recounted that her marriage ended

According to the mother of a 3-year-old girl, the very night her wedding ended was when the marriage started to break apart

Lovelyn ended up having a date with a gentleman named Robert who said he was highly interested in children

A proud mother of a three-year-old girl was on Episode 10 of the popular Ghanaian reality show, Date Rush and narrated a touching story that got the crowd highly emotional.

had come on the show with an outfit that displayed a picture of herself and the child she had together with her ex-husband.

When asked what happened to the child's father, Lovelyn took a deep breath and said:

"We got divorced. I really can't mention how long our marriage lasted because it started breaking off the very night after we had our wedding."

Date Rush Lady Lovelyn Photo credit: @Tv3_ghana

Source: Twitter

Although Lovelyn didn't go into details about what happened between her and the man, her actions on the show suggested that he was a physically abusive partner.

When it was time for her to ask the gentleman she was interested in a question, Lovelyn wanted to be sure that Robert was not abusive as she inquired:

"Are you a woman beater?"

The hardworking single mother ended up going on a date with a gentleman known as Robert who like her, appeared to be responsible and hardworking.

Another interesting aspect of Lovelyn was when she narrated that her most terrible first date experience was when the man told her he could see his ex in her.

