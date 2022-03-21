A kid has proved her worth as a kid boxer as she outmatched a male opponent with her dexterous skill

In some videos shared on Twitter, the kid never gave his opponent a breathing space as she exploited his boxing weaknesses

A man who was impressed by the kid's game asked people to locate her for him as he is ready to give her Ghc876

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A female kid has shown that when it comes to boxing, she is both the king and queen of the ring.

In a Twitter shared by on Twitter, the kid sparred with a boy of her age as they boxed in a ring like professionals.

The girl's boxing power was unmatchable for the boy. Photo source: @_Olaitan

Source: Twitter

The girl boxed well

The girl used her longer hands to her advantage over the boy as she got many clear shots at him. His efforts to parry her blows did not work much.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Just when the girl's blow was about to knock him out, the referee called a timeout. A video well captured the moment the boy spun at the heavy blow of the girl and had to brace himself with the ring's ropes. It was such a keenly contested game.

Ghc876 for her kit

In response to her excellent fighting, a man with the Twitter handle @BikiniDoB promised to give the kid the sum of Ghc876 so she can buy more kits.

See his tweet below:

Watch some of the videos below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@DearPrechy said:

"These guys are kids. They both did fine. Yes I know you will say we should help who we want to as well. But in cases likes this,when you want to extend love,let it go round. It encourages these young chaps..if the girl was beaten,peeps would still want to favor her. Unfair world."

@Chuka_ndu said:

"The boy no deserve kits okwa ya? All of us are congratulating him. Who go buy for the boy? Abi he doesn't deserve encouragement and a bright future?"

@Jeezy5Starr said:

"Get the money across to both of them."

@OMTAworld said:

"So because the boy got beaten , he no deserve love?"

The kind man replied:

"I usually won't reply you but I will,you have a chance to also play a part by helping the boy..I chose to help the girl, nothing gives you the right to question what i choose to do."

Lady dribbled men on football pitch

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a talented Nigerian lady, Fakiyesi Abisola Anthonia, from Ekiti state, has shown off her .

Posting the video on Friday, March 5, 2021, the lady said she is "an average girl from the average streets with an empty pocket and a bag of dreams."

Anthonia, therefore, asked people to help her retweet her video so that it can go viral and gain wide attention from social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh