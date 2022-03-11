The action of a kid has generated reactions online after she turned her parents' home into a workshop

In a video that has gone viral online, the kid upturned paint all over the house as she smeared almost everything in sight

Many people who reacted to her video said that her act has convinced them more of the importance of not having kids

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A kid who turned her parents' house upside down has stirred massive reactions online. Before the father came, the kid had poured paint everywhere in the house, making the whole home a mess.

What amazed most people who saw the video online was how she was calm in the middle of the big mess she had created.

The kid turned the whole house into her paint house. Photo source: Tik Tok/@sanckbandits

Source: UGC

She 'changed' the whole house

Before her dad walked in, the kid dipped a brush inside a pool of the content spilled on the floor and started applying it to a refrigerator close by.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The look of surprise on the dad's face says it all; he had an emotion mixed with confusion. The kid looked unconcerned.

Watch the video here

Below are some of the reactions:

@TR3_Pound said:

"There was just conveniently a camera set up right there?"

@LookToDaFuture said:

"Whole thread is an ad for birth control but this one had buddy brain glitching."

@howboutyoustfu said:

"Nah lmfaooo this thread is killing my baby fever thank you so much."

@qc_lola said:

"Nah see why I am scared of having kids. Nah because nah."

@Dov3li said:

"Even the dog and the baby were not spared in the art. Picasso to the world!"

@PhxAkin said:

"There's your clue to get her the right tools she need. The girl wants to paint!"

@ejeh__ said:

"She tried with not painting on the wall tho. Good job."

@Sanigz said:

"The dog is a Very good watch out partner.... at least she got a signal and chose to ignore. What confidence!"

Little girl sings Simi's song

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the video of a little girl singing along and dancing to Simi's Woman song has got many people reacting on social media.

As the song played on the TV, the girl drummed on a wooden piggy bank as she tried to say the correct lyrics.

The video of a little girl singing along and dancing to Simi's Woman song has got many people reacting on social media. As the song played on the TV, the girl drummed on a wooden piggy bank as she tried to say the correct lyrics.

Source: YEN.com.gh