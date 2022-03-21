A keke driver's act of honesty has melted hearts on social media and made him an internet sensation

The driver had discovered that a passenger had left a bag containing 10 new phones in his ride and made an effort to trace the owner

In a video making the rounds, he eventually found the items' owner and was rewarded with Ghc18 only

A passenger was stunned after items he forgot in a keke were returned to him by the kindhearted owner of the ride.

Instagram media outlet @gossipmilltv shared a video showing the moment the honest keke driver found the owner of a bag containing 10 new phones and other items left in his ride.

The incident happened in Aba, Abia state The keke driver was rewarded with N1k

According to the honest driver, he had made an effort to locate the items' owner after discovering them in his keke.

He was eventually successful with his search.

The driver got a reward

While being praised by onlookers who watched him return the missing items, the driver, wearing a smile, said that though he is an alcoholic, stealing is something he'd never do.

YEN.com.gh gathered that the incident occurred in Aba, Abia state. The driver was said to have been rewarded with only Ghc18 for his honesty.

Social media reactions

@hype_frosh said:

"The guy self no get money na wetting he get na the 1k if he get pass he go run am thanks for returning those phones brother alubarika follow u."

@cruiseloadedblog said:

"Y’all saying with 1k if the guy no get pass 1k make him kill himself y’all should learn how to put up random act of kindness without exoect ion anything in return."

@pearl_kemisola08 said:

"God bless you, u whyn God.

"U no knw maybe na d way God wan bless u be that u go return Fod blessings…. Oga oo."

@queenseyyxo said:

"I know say he will go home and have sleepless nyt for 40 nyt wondering y he returned beta phones that day."

@temmiehairlyn said:

"But giving him 1k sounds some how sha‍♀️…………. And I forgot 10pc of phone you no do well oooo."

Source: YEN.com.gh