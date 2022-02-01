Ghana's French Ambassador Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé, keeps endearing herself to the hearts of many Ghanaians

The latest about her has been that she went into the famous Makola Market to purchase some items from local vendors

The gesture has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians who could not hold back their beautiful reactions

Her Excellency, Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé, the French Ambassador to Ghana appears to have acclimatized to life in Ghana as thoroughly as the everyday Ghanaian.

Not long ago, the revered icon was at the crowded Makola Market in Accra to purchase some items for herself and also connect with the locals in a heartwarming manner.

The spectacle has won Anne Sophie a lot of admiration particularly on social media because such locations are rarely visited by respected icons in Ghana, let alone a foreigner.

French Ambassador to Ghana Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé Photo credit: @annesophieave

Source: Twitter

Born on November 10, 1968, in Fontainebleau (France), Anne Sophie was appointed the ambassador of France to Ghana by decree of the President of the French Republic in September 2018.

What Ghanaians are saying

Below were some of the comments shared by Ghanaians who were wowed by the pictures and video of the ambassador at Makola.

SpOOky ThE ManiaC's Placenta Drum replied @annesophieave saying:

Sake of you be white woman. Like we aa she go pour some for top

F.O.B Lion King Prince replying to @annesophieave also said:

The funny thing is she might not know you are an ambassador, awww lovely pic

PLASTIC MATERIAL indicated:

I'm sure she didn't know your position here in Ghana, she would have given you almost everything

Australian High Commissioner buys roadside bread in Ghana

His Excellency Gregory Andrews is the immediate past Australian High Commissioner to the 120 million people in Ghana, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

As YEN.com.gh published, the revered high-profile official was seen in the Volta Region buying roadside bread that is sold along the Accra-Aflao stretch around Sogakope.

He later revealed in a post on his personal Twitter handle that he was on his way to the Siamekome Island in the Volta Region when he decided to pick up 90 loaves of fresh bread from two women called Vida and Georgina in Sege.

Source: YEN.com.gh