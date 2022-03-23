A former banker has recently taken to social media to share why she had to resign from her job

Her Twitter post revealed that she had been working in the financial space for 6 years but was not happy about what she does

@kofo_alasooke revealed that her desire is to work in the public health industry and called on netizens to assist her get a job

A lady has recently taken to social media to open up about quitting her job as a banker and why she had to do that.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @kofo_alasooke had her sharing that after working in the finance space for six years, she finally resigned from her role.

Sad young woman Photo credit: Jon Feingersh/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She added that her job was not something she loved but the decision to leave was not an easy one.

"I resigned from my job yesterday, not an easy decision but I have been giving excuses on a job I do not love (Banking) and it’s even worse when you get in as a contract staff."

@kofo_alasooke also shared that her first degree was in Microbiology and she has always had a passion for public health and commenced a master's degree in that field.

She ended by calling on all who can help her land a role in that field to come to her aid.

"My first degree was in Microbiology and have had the zeal for public health and so I started my MPH. This is me announcing to Twitter to help me with links to NGOs who do more of public health interventions."

Source: YEN.com.gh