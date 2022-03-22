The wife of a cheating man has recently embarrassed a lady for accusing her husband of pestering

In a Twitter post, the lady shared how surprising the wife's reaction was and how shy she felt after hearing her response

Netizens who saw the young lady's post took to the comments section and shared varying opinions about the issue

A young lady has recently taken to social media to share an embarrassing situation she found herself in recently.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @deshola55 had her revealing that there was a married man who kept making advances towards her.

Conflicted young woman Photo credit: Vladimir Vladimirov/LinkedIn

Source: Getty Images

In a quest to put a stop to it, she decided to report him to his wife but the response she got was very unexpected.

According to @deshola55, she poured out her heart to the man's husband only to be told 'it is normal'.

"This married man has been pestering me for a while now and I decided to tell his wife yesterday. She said 'men will be men'. Never knew it was possible to make a walk of shame without having sex with someone "

Some of the interesting comments on the post has been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@SpicyAboki commented:

I guess she feels terribly sad about it and she might likely cry and cause trouble after. However, she's a Queen for not allowing you drag her husband in her presence, as you intended.

@james_ogunjimi

And the wife understand that all men are donor... Hmmmm... Wisdom... A wise woman build her home not house! We are deep in understanding more than each other... She could even thought of you coming to informed her so she can scattered her home, but she won't. Respect for her

@Jojoneky1 wrote:

The truth of the whole thing is men can love their wives to the Moon n still cheat...Bringing conscience to play is a personal thing !!!

From @ShadowInDeDark:

My dear, dip your straw in his pocket and drink money. Since e no be problem to madam.

@nonsookongwu1 said:

I'm not for a cheating man, but aunty next time, mind your business.... Focus on whatever you have with the man, invest your energy into cutting off everything you have with the man.This woman's sounds like someone that is knee deep into praying for her hubby.

Ghanaian Woman Opens up About Finding out her Husband had been Cheating on her

Meanwhile YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian wife recently opened up on social media about how she found out she was being cheated on by her husband.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on a popular Facebook page called Tell It Mum had the anonymous woman recounting that her husband mistakenly called her thinking she was the lady he was having an affair with and that is how she found out.

"He wanted to call a lady but God being so wonderful he called me rather thinking I was the lady and started saying he likes me and will like me to be his 2nd wife"

