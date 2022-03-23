A group of kindhearted community members has been praised on social media for their bravery & love

In a video going viral online, the townsfolk came together to help a boy who was bound to be carried away by floodwaters

Many social media users have testified that the video is a reflection of how beautiful humanity can be

A heartwarming video is heaping massive reactions on social media and getting many people to believe in the power of love among humanity once more.

In the footage that has gotten the attention of many Ghanaians on LinkedIn, a young boy was surprisingly trapped on a loose stone amid running flood waters all around him.

It was not clear how he got himself in that position but what raised many eyebrows was how scores of people came around to put their heads together and come up with a solution.

In the end, a brave man descended down a ladder that was brought by another stranger to carefully carry the boy behind him to safety.

Reactions from social media users

Below were some of the comments sighted by YEN.com.gh

Darral Addison, a founder and CEO at Torpedopot.com, said:

Humanity has always been there, we just need the right tools!

Chidi Ahamuefula, a senior scientist_NHS at Integrated Covid Hub North East indicated:

I commend the heroism but two lives could have been lost . The safety of the rescuer was not even guaranteed. No safety straps.

Joshua Labadah, a Graduate Research Associate indicated:

There's no greater fulfillment than helping others.

Two boys in Kumasi save taxi Driver from Drowning as Water Was Taking him Away in Chilling Video

In a similar story, an amazing video got thousands of reactions as it captures the moment two brave Ghanaian boys were able to save a man from drowning during a flood.

In the video that was shared by Abofkay on TikTok, the taxi driver was trapped in the middle of the flood after he managed to get on top of his car which was fast getting submerged in the water.

Unluckily for him, he slipped off the top of the taxi and the water started moving him away with the debris.

