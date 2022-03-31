An 80-year-old elderly woman has recently graduated from the university with a master's degree in Business Administration

The news was shared on Twitter by her lovely granddaughter on her timeline and she congratulated her on the achievement

Netizens who saw the post shared different opinions at the comments section

An overjoyed young lady has recently taken to social media to celebrate the feat of her grandmother.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @Getseen360_ had her revealing that her granny bagged her master's in business administration at the age of 80.

"Grandmother is graduating! She did her MBA (Master of Business Administration) and is graduating just shy of her 80th birthday!!! Never give up on your dreams"

The post got many internet users reacting to it. At the time of this publication, over 1,200 retweets, 92 quote tweets and close to 15,000 likes have been gathered.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@fribone replied:

Her kids and grandkids can have a positive role model in their lives, they can know it's possible and how much hard work it'll take to make it happen

@Siya_ZAR said:

Congratulations but damn that's 1 hell of a wasteful expenditure. She is probably a Comrade this one

@Dashofcool_ wrote:

The Grandmother can still live for another 20 years, and still use her knowledge to inspire and teach , some people don't even live beyond 30 years with their qualifications ,so how is that a waste of time. some people are so insensitive , and negative just in general.

From @Randy_nzhula:

Congratulations to her, I admire her courage. Studying requires balance, sacrifices, and dedication. Considering her age it just makes everything so special and unique. Respect to granny

60-year-old Brilliant Ghanaian Grandma Graduates from KNUST with Second Class Upper in Sociology

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a proud daughter recently took to social media to narrate her hardworking mother's journey to bagging a second-class upper degree in sociology from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

In a post on LinkedIn, Elsie Appeadu shared that her mother finally decided to fulfill her dream of someday attaining a university degree and she took the necessary steps towards it.

Elsie recounted that her mother, who is now in her 60's, prior to acquiring a degree in sociology had only a high school certificate with which she applied for a job in the banking sector and got employed.

