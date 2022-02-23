A video of Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, giving off a hard freestyle has popped up at a time he is rumoured to have issues with his manager

The rumours have it that Black Sherif packed his things out of the house that his manager had rented for him and absconded without the manager's knowledge

It is being speculated that the Second Sermon hitmaker feels he has become a top star and does not feel adequate under his former manager

A video containing a ‘hard’ freestyle by rapper Black Sherif currently circulating on the internet has caught the attention of YEN.com.gh.

In the video shared on the Instagram blog, Nkonkonsa, Black Sherif is seen with his usual face in the video dishing out some tough words.

He seems to be warning his detractors that whatever feat he has attained is by the grace of God and not any human being.

He also sings that without the help of whoever, he can shine alone no matter what happens.

Black Sherif also sings that at a point, people who wants to speak to or about him should check their tone.

Video pulls massive reactions

The video has triggered a lot of comments from some of those who have seen it.

Some slammed the blog for sharing such a video about the rapper at a critical time that he is said to be having issues with his manager.

Others assured the rapper that they are in full support of him regardless.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

kwesirhules_: “This isn’t something I think you should post amidst rumor because it’s an old thing he has done and If you share this as this moment it shall mean to many that it’s true base on the rumor...this is not fair.”

ritzyawuah: “We the sad girls association dey your back hun don’t give up.:

larryorakle: “This is 5 months ago, no "amidst" please. Thank you.”

agye_mu_gyeene_: “For trend anaaa real. Mode3 monky3n hoo.”

adjoa_poundsofficial: “This video was recorded long before this issue happened.”

dg01335: “Can y’all allow this guy shine in peace ?.”

episodejahson: “It a old video.”

rahma.n.n: “This an old video………”

dr_lowell_dax: “One way style next artiste please.”

Black Sherif has issues with manager

According to reports, the fast-rising Ghanaian rapper packed his things out of the house his manager got him without his knowledge.

The manager is said to have visited him only to find the house empty, leading him to raise the alarm in the media.

YEN.com.gh is currently following up on this development and will update our cherished readers when new information comes.

