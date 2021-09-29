A brilliant Ghanaian young man has recently taken to social media to share his good news with the world

In his post, Enoch Boafo Amponsah revealed that he has been awarded a fully funded scholarship to study at the University of Oxford

The young man said he would not have believed it if he was told about seven years ago that he would be where he is today

A vibrant young man recently took to social media to express his joy and excitement after bagging a prestigious scholarship to study at a top UK university.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on LinkedIn had Enoch Boafo Amponsah sharing that he was awarded a Weiden-Hoffman Scholarship to study at the University of Oxford in the UK.

Enoch revealed that he was the only Ghanaian selected among 35 scholars from 25 countries for the scholarship.

He will be pursuing a Masters in Evidence-Based Social Intervention and Policy Evaluation.

The delighted young man also shares he is the second-ever Ghanaian to have received the Weiden-Hoffman Scholarship award.

Amponsah said he would not have believed it if someone had told him seven years ago that he would be where he currently is.

"Seven years ago after my senior high school education, if anyone had told me that I will be in the best university in the world, I would have laughed but God in His perfect timing “engineered” my journey to get me this far. Indeed, He makes all things beautiful in His time. I got here because I stood on the shoulders of giants (close family & friends) whose immense support & sacrifice I don’t take for granted. I’m poised for what is ahead and more confident in God's plan in my life.", Enoch said.

