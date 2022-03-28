Baba Sadiq has indicated that the stage that Black Sherif performed on that the recent 3Music Awards was not the initial plan

According to the 3Music CEO, the stage was designed solely for rapper Michael Owusu Addo known by the stage name Sarkodie

Black Sherif won plaudits for his awesome performance on the night since it was one of its kind in the game

The founder of 3Music Awards, Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, has opened up on the raindrop stage that Black Sherif performed on during the recent awards show.

Speaking in an interview with seasoned journalist Abeiku Aggrey Santana on Okay FM and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Baba Sadiq said the stage was built with Sarkodie in mind.

According to Baba Sadiq, he reached out to Sarkodie and his team to discuss the idea and performance.

He however indicated that the two teams hit a snag as there was some unfinished business they were yet to resolve.

Sadiq also indicated that during the time of the deliberations, it came up that Sarkodie would have to travel out of the country.

The 3Music Awards CEO said his team was not certain if Sarkodie was going to be in town for the performance.

Coupled with the "unfinished business", Sadiq said he called Sarkodie's team and they came to an agreement to move on - thereby getting Black Sherif to take up the slot.

On the night of the 3Music Awards, "it rained on Black Sherif" as he performed which attracted massive cheers from the teeming crowd.

