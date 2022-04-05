Arthur O Urso made headlines in 2021 after tying the knot with 9 ladies at once at a wedding ceremony held in São Paulo, Brazil

The Brazilian model is now to see that number reduce to 8 as one of the wives who issues monogamy wants a divorce

Arthur while expressing sadness and surprise at the lady's decision stated that he wishes to marry two more wives

A man, Arthur O Urso, who married 9 wives has stated that he wants to marry two more ladies to bring the number to 10.

Mirror.co.uk reports that the Brazilian model had become an internet sensation in 2021 after walking down the aisle with 9 wives at once at a small ceremony that took place in São Paulo, Brazil in a bid to "celebrate free love'' and "protest against monogamy."

Arthur wants to have two more wives. Photo Credit: Jam Press

Source: UGC

One of Arthur's wives wants out

The father of one was initially with his first woman named Luana Kazaki and then formalised his union with her while marrying the other 8 at the same time.

However, one of his wives named Agatha has separated from him and wants a divorce as she misses monogamy.

Daily Mail reports that Agatha also wants to leave because ''she wants Arthur all to herself.''

Reacting to Agatha's move, Arthur who wants to have kids with each of the women said he fells 'and surprised.'

He said:

"It didn't make sense – we have to share. I was very sad about the separation and even more surprised by her excuse.

''...I know I've lost a wife, but I'm not going to replace her at the moment.''

It is noteworthy that polygamy is not legalised in Brazil.

Source: YEN.com.gh