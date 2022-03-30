A Ghanaian couple has mesmerised social media users as their gorgeous wedding photos surfaced online

Nicholas and Mabel were photographed donning regal Kente merged with a red piece as they posed for multiple snaps during their wedding

Scores of netizens have headed to the comment section of their photos to share sweet compliments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

There're a few things as beautiful as two people coming together as husband and wife, and Nicholas and Mabel just dazzled netizens with their wedding photos.

The newly married couple posed for several photos after tying the knot to officially become a couple.

Nicholas and Mabel were photographed in regal Kente consisting of a red design in the multiple photos seen by YEN.com.gh.

Photos of Nicholas wed Mabel. Source: Manuel Photography

Source: Facebook

In one of the shots, the bride sat on her prince charming as they look at the camera. She also posed alone in other adorable snaps.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Sweet love forever

Mabel, who is much in love with her significant other, does not doubt that she wants to spend the rest of her years with Nicholas.

''All I know is every time I think of you, I want to be with you. They say you only fall in love once, but that can't be true.

''Every time I look at you, I fall in love all over again. True love is not the number of kisses or how often you get them. True love is the feeling that still lingers long after the kiss is over,'' she said, according to Manuel Photography.

The couple's wedding photos have garnered reactions from netizens.

YEN.com.gh compiled some below:

Systher Obenewaa said:

''Congrats, my darling.''

Maame Ntiwaah commented:

''Congratulations, beautiful.''

Gabby Goldman said:

''God bless your union. Congratulations.''

Abigail Asabea Danso commented:

''Congratulations, dear. God bless your new home.''

Kwasi Ankrah Opare

''You and love grammar.''

Ghanaian Man Marries Jamaican Lover in Gorgeous White Wedding

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Canada-based Ghanaian, Gideon Jackson, and his Jamaican bride's wedding was nothing short of breathtaking. The pair married in a gorgeous white wedding ceremony.

Family and loved ones graced the occasion with their presence as the duet exchanged vows to seal their love.

Jackson took to Facebook to share moments from the quintessential occasion on social media to thank the people who attended the ceremony.

Former Students of Achimota School Marry in Beautiful Traditional Wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a couple who reportedly began their relationship as friends at Achimota School in Ghana has proceeded to tie the knot in a beautiful customary wedding without a glitch.

Daniella and her significant other, who are both alumni of the prestigious Ghanaian school, married in February 2022 as their loved ones and family graced the gorgeous occasion.

The pair sported matching ensembles for their big day, with the bride adorned in a designer net dress over a Kente skirt.

Source: YEN.com.gh