A lady, Aham Augustina Ojochenemi, has come out to ask for funds so that she can give a government school a befitting library

After getting approval from both NSS and the school, the lady was given a tattered-looking classroom to convert into a library

The corps member said she does not want to finish her service year in June without executing the project

A lady identified as Aham Augustina Ojochenemi has in an exclusive message to YEN.com.gh narrated the terrible condition of government schools in Taraba state.

She said the schools in Ardo Kola LGA where she is serving as a corps member do not have access to well-equipped libraries.

The lady said she does not want to finish her service without doing the project.

Source: Original

Intelligent but no place to learn

Augustina said that despite the fact that the students are intelligent and quite eager to learn, their classrooms are not conducive enough to do so.

Speaking about one of the students she interacted with, the corps member said:

“I came across a child who said she is always occupied with house chores and the only time she has to study is during school time, unfortunately, her class is most often too noisy for her to study.”

The lady said after approaching the management of the school she is serving and informing them of her decision to convert a classroom to a library, she was given a room with broken windows and ceilings.

Help me with money

Augustina is therefore begging the public to help her with funds so she can give the school a library. The passionate Nigerian lady said:

“I don't want to finish my service in June and leave this school like that. I want to remind the government of their responsibility to provide a well-equipped library for every school. If private schools that are owned by individuals could have an equipped library, then government schools can be better.”

The corps member revealed that NYSC (National Youth Service Corps) gave her the approval to go ahead with the renovation of the facility.

Nigerian lady renovates classroom

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Iheoma Sunday, used her one-year NYSC programme to make many smile.

Taking to her LinkedIn page, Iheoma said that she took it upon herself to raise awareness and source for funds to renovate classrooms in disuse.

Another corps member who touched lives

In similar news, a young lady, Evelyn Ikogba touched lives in Kaduna state during her service.

A Twitter user, Solomon Aye Bala, who posted about what Evelyn did said that though the lady was posted to his organisation, she used the lockdown period to renovate a dormitory block that has four rooms and eight toilets and bathrooms at the Borstal Correctional Institute Kaduna.

Source: YEN.com.gh