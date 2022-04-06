A Nigerian lady from Benue state has succeeded greatly in her business and has therefore built a fine house for her parents

Disclosing that the house is her parents' retirement home, she said she was able to build the mansion after her investment in cryptocurrency paid off

Nigerians on social media have joined in her celebration with many of them congratulating her for her enviable feat

A Nigerian lady identified simply as @MemNambativ has built a big house for her parents after she made it big in her business.

The lady who is from Benue state said she invested in cryptocurrency in Nigeria and that it paid off with the help of God.

The lady calls the house her parents' retirement home. Photo credit: @MemNambativ

I can do all things from cryptocurrency

The lady declared that she can do all things through cryptocurrency mixed with the blessings of Christ. Some Twitter users besieged her handle, asking her how she saw the light.

She wrote on Twitter:

"Small Woman-Big JESUS. #AbleGOD #Mum&DadRetirementHome. I can do all things from #Crypto through CHRIST, that blesses me."

See her tweet below:

Many on Twitter congratulate crypto trader for building house

As soon as she shared her tweet, Twitter users swooped on it to tweet their replies. Here are a few of them.

@AgimOgechi said:

"Congratulations to you! Please which of the Crypto can one invest your in? Thank you in anticipation."

She replied:

"The ones i invested in and made 1.350 million $ in profit already mooned. But they still have lots of future gain."

@Mosesadanu said:

"Congratulations Mem, this atmosphere looks like Benue."

@Orinyachioma commented:

"Congratulations , I want to br like you when I grow up."

