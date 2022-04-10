A social media user, Gabby BornRich, has disclosed that he's set to marry a female friend of his ex-lover

He narrated that he had met his former girlfriend on social media and decided to invite her out on a date to know each other better

BornRich shared that she arrived in the company of three other uninvited female friends to spend his money

Unfortunately for his ex-lover, one of the ladies left her number with the waiter for him, whom he'll be marrying this year

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A social media user identified as Gabby BornRich has shared that he is set to tie the knot with a lady who accompanied his former girlfriend on a date with him.

The young man recounted that he met his ex-girlfriend on the social media group Tell It All in 2020 and started talking with her.

''So, I invited her on a date on March 7, 2020 (on the receipt). She came along with three of her female friends. I was very surprised,'' he said.

Man shares a chilling love story. Photo credit: Gabby BornRich/dreamstime.com

Source: UGC

His Ex-lover's friend left her contact

''After everything, the waiter brought me the bill with a small sheet of paper containing a telephone number,'' he recalled.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

BornRich narrated that he called that number and was shocked to the bone when he discovered that it was one of her lover's female friends who accompanied her on the date with him.

''We became friends, and fast forward, we started dating. Because I stopped talking to that lady because of what she did.''

Set to marry ex-lover's friend

He disclosed that he and his former lover's female friend will tie the knot this year.

''We will be getting married this year. I know she's not aware I'm dating her [friend] after the date. I know she's reading this because I don't want her or anyone to come and say my wife-to-be is a boyfriend snatcher.

''I want a peaceful wedding, not violence. Next time, when someone invites you on a date, go alone,'' he added.

Many netizens have reacted to his post. YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

Read his full post below:

Photo of Gabby BornRich's account on Tell It All. Source: Gabby BornRich

Source: Facebook

Social media reacts

Bright Williams Boakye said:

''The brotherhood is proud of you.''

Maruf Conscious Roofman commented:

''I still don’t understand why Ghanaian women do this, a date is between two people, not the whole squad.''

Thompson Mawuli Starbright said:

''She'll be somewhere saying her best friend snatched her boyfriend from her. Meanwhile, it's due to her own tagborkuku.''

Marfo Joseph said:

''Why add your friends on a date when you don't even know the amount on the person? In this tough economy? Some ladies are very immature and inconsiderate.

''You just want to disgrace somebody's son kwa. Only a few guys will genuinely accept marrying such a lady. But mind you, you think that her friend is not a gold digger? They didn't try koraa. They made u chop egg and water p3. Eish! Wonso wopre!''

Dede Darkie Abigail said:

''This one, I support you with 10 bottles of Champagne. Good riddance to bad rubbish.''

Ghanaian Man Marries Jamaican Lover in Gorgeous White Wedding

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Canada-based Ghanaian, Gideon Jackson, and his Jamaican bride's wedding was nothing short of breathtaking. The pair married in a gorgeous white wedding ceremony.

Family and loved ones graced the occasion with their presence as the duet exchanged vows to seal their love.

Jackson took to Facebook to share moments from the quintessential occasion on social media to thank the people who attended the ceremony.

Former Students of Achimota School Marry in Beautiful Traditional Wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a couple who reportedly began their relationship as friends at Achimota School in Ghana has proceeded to tie the knot in a beautiful customary wedding without a glitch.

Daniella and her significant other, who are both alumni of the prestigious Ghanaian school, married in February 2022 as their loved ones and family graced the gorgeous occasion.

The pair sported matching ensembles for their big day, with the bride adorned in a designer net dress over a Kente skirt.

Source: YEN.com.gh