MP for Mpraeso Constituency, Hon Davis Ansah Opoku, has given GHc30,000 to 60 students going into high school

The Member of Parliament made the gesture by way of fulfilling a promise he made to award the best BECE candidates

According to him, although there is Free SHS, students still need to purchase some items, which is what he hopes the cash prize will help cater for

Honourable Davis Ansah Opoku, the Member of Parliament for Mpraeso Constituency has given a cash prize of GHc30,000 to the 60 students from his constituency who came on top during the Basic Education Certificate Examinations.

In a post on his personal LinkedIn handle, the benevolent MP indicated that this was in fulfillment of a promise he made to the candidates ahead of their examination.

According to the MP, although all the 60 students who were recipients of the cash prize will benefit from the Free SHS Policy, he recognizes that there is the need to still procure some items before going to high school.

In his own words:

"The Free SHS program has come as an important policy to help relieve the burden on parents. That notwithstanding, I am aware that there are a few items that parents have to cater for themselves."

Best of all, before concluding his remarks, Hon Davis Ansah Opoku indicated that his gesture will be an 'annual ritual' to support brilliant students in his constituency.

What Ghanaians are saying

The MP's kind gesture endeared him to the hearts of many Ghanaians whose comments reflected how impressed they were.

Kesse Samuel said:

That was awesome. Impacting life.

Damoah Manu mentioned:

Good Job Honorable

Dr. Mavis Yaa Bermudez indicated:

Well done Davis Ansah Opoku MP . Let’s connect and see how I can help you with your youth empowerment programs especially for girls who wants to go into security. Am ready to assist

