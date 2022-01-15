MP for Bosomtwe Constituency, Hon. Yaw Osei Adutwum paid the tuition fees of 61 beneficiaries in his constituency

At an event held on January 14, the MP sent the students off with laptops, accommodation, feeding and transportation fees

The 61 students are going into various universities in Ghana to study Medicine and different fields of engineering

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Honourable, Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Member of Parliament for the Bosomtwe Constituency in the Ashanti Region of Ghana has blessed the lives of dozens of brilliant students in his electoral area.

In a post on his personal Twitter handle, @yoadutwum the kindhearted man who won on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) indicated that 61 students received full scholarships from him.

At an event that was held on Friday, January 14, 2022, the MP sent off the intelligent learners to their various educational institutions where they will study for their respective degrees in Medicine and different fields of engineering.

Ghanaian MP pays school fees for 61 brilliant students Photo credit: @yoadutwum

Source: Twitter

"This morning, 14th January 2022, I bid farewell to 61 students from Bosomtwe who will be studying Medicine and various courses in Engineering fully funded by me. This adds to the already 30 engineering students I funded last year," he indicated.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to the MP, the school fees were not the only expenses that were paid fully as the beneficiaries also got laptops as well as full boarding, feeding and transportation fees..

"These freshmen will be studying in KNUST, University for Development Studies, University of Mines and Technology, University of Energy and Natural Resources and Kumasi Technical University," he added.

See the post below

Student receives full tuition from Madina MP

In an equally heartwarming story, Boatey Sandy Boamah, a 17-year-old boy who lives at Pantang Village within the Madina Constituency, has obtained full scholarship a fund instituted by honorable Francis-Xavier Sosu (Esq), the Member of Parliament in the area.

Sharing the success story on his LinkedIn profile, the MP mentioned that the young man apparently lost hope of pursuing further education after he lost his father in 2020.

It is indicated that his mother who is a trader had to take full responsibility but was unable to assist in his desire to further his education.

Source: YEN.com.gh