A gentleman named Joseph Whilward Kwekuduah who works with Ghana Water Company Limited has been hailed by his community members

According to them, the man who is affectionately called Bro Joe's hard work has saved lives & ensured a constant water supply

It is also indicated that Bro Joe is always available to respond to the needs of the community members anytime and needs to be rewarded for that

Joseph Whilward Kwekuduah, a staff of Ghana Water Company Limited and WaterAid Ghana of Sakumono District has been praised by members of his community for his hard work and diligence.

A gentleman named Serge Nii Ankrah Segbefia recounted the good deeds of Joseph on his Facebook handle, mentioning that because of his hard work, there is hardly any problem with the water supply in the town.

"This gentleman is knowledgeable about this work. He makes sure there is no water shortage in the community, his proactiveness has saved lives in the community," Serge posted.

Joseph Whilward Kwekuduah a staff of Ghana Water Company Limited Photo credit: Serge Nii Ankrah Segbefia

Source: Facebook

Serge further stated that whether it's day and night, rain or shine, the diligent staff is always available to mend challenges concerning our water lines.

"Mr. Beakanang, please as the district manager, try and recommend this man to the top management, so they can help him and enhance him to do more for the community. We always speak bad about people but to say good things about them is also a problem. It took me about four days to type this because I want to meet this gentleman in person in his office," he also indicated.

Comments from social media users

Many who were impressed with Joseph's conduct went into the comment section of the Facebook post by Serge to pour heartwarming words on him.

Daniel Owusu testified:

It's a good commendation he is really supportive as well

Akagwu Jeremiah Onojomi commented:

Thanks to him for his service to humanity

Stephen Okley indicated:

God bless you bro & keep soaring higher

See the post below

