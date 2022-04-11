Mixed reactions have trailed a proposal involving a soldier that took place at an army checkpoint

In the viral video, the solider had surprised his woman by going down on one knee with a ring in hand

As he made the knee move, his colleague at the scene followed it up by firing gunshots into the air which appeared to startle the lady

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A soldier took a lady by surprise as he proposed marriage to her on duty and while at a checkpoint.

Gbos Media shared on Facebook a video from the lovely and edgy proposal that has got netizens talking

The lady appeared stunned. Photo Credit: Gbos Media

Source: UGC

The soldier had gone on one knee to the surprise of the lady and while he presented the ring, his colleague fired gunshots into the air.

This apparently stunned the lady as she shook with each sound.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Without hesitation, she consented to his marriage request and allowed him to put the ring on her finger.

Their engagement was then celebrated by a man in mufti who had been behind the scene as he came forward and sprayed their cash.

Watch the proposal video below:

Mixed reactions trailed the proposal video

Dezzy Ekeanya said:

"Military guys are the most caring men I have ever seen , they respect women & can't stand seeing them upset, I love military men because almost half of my friends are married to them and I can testify."

Tunde Omosekeji said:

"I hope this officer will notè answer a query for this act done on uniform bcos I could remember a lady military officer that a corps member proposed to but at last was queried and sanctioned for doing such on uniform."

Obiora Anyaoha said:

"These new generation soldiers how do you think you will get true girl that loves you as a husband in full regalia with gun and surrounded by other soldiers with guns. Do know whether she is afraid and intimidated by the environment she finds herself then. You even went against military code and conduct by romancing the girl while wearing military uniform. Thank you ( oldsoldier)."

Caroline Ikehi Badejo said:

"That girl nor happy o she din too chop money them come set her up for by force marriage, see the man teeth she couldn't even kiss him she was hiding her face from the shame " do you know who my man is? If I call him here you are finished" oya enjoy your marriage o."

Soldier proposes to his girlfriend at her place of work

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a soldier had proposed to his girlfriend at her workplace.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the soldier went on his knee at her workplace and popped the question.

The question took the lady by surprise and she didn't know what to do at first. She then hugged her lover's friend and colleague while her man was still on his knee waiting for her to say yes.

Source: YEN.com.gh