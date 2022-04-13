14 revered American institutions have admitted Prince Debrah, Presec's young NSMQ star who was a finalist in 2021

The schools in question are considered as some of the most sought-after institutions of higher learning in the world

YEN.com.gh has put together some of the interesting comments shared by Ghanaians on social media

Prince Debrah, one of the 2021 finalists of the prestigious National Science and Maths Quiz who represented Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School has been admitted into 14 top universities in America.

A photo shared on the Twitter handle of Presec, Legon indicates that the brilliant young man was accepted at Skidmore College, Williams College, Georgia Tech, Grinnell College, Harvey Mudd College, Cornell University, University of Michigan, MIT, University of Pennsylvania, Columbia University, Stanford University, Carnegie Mellon University and Northwestern University.

The schools in question are considered as some of the most sought-after institutions of higher learning in the world and are known for their highly selective admissions process, academic excellence and promising career opportunities for those who attend.

Prince Debrah Presec's 2021 NSMQ Star Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

What social media users are saying

Although many Ghanaians are extremely celebrant over Prince's achievement, there were a few people who did not seem moved by it.

Below were some of the comments from both sides of the divide.

@TheMediaGuy2350 indicated:

This is not a big win. His results was good and he applied and they accepted him. These schools are just like our Universities here. This is never a win for Ghana.

@Sir_Jay_ mentioned:

Chale wasop big win for you and Ghana. Keep it up boss.

@maw_mic stated:

He can only go to 1 and if it’s not Harvard.

See the post below

Source: YEN.com.gh