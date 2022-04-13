Little Boy Wows With His Smooth Dance Moves in Video, Goes Viral With Over 2.7M Views
- A video of a little boy’s smooth waist movements has been doing the rounds on the social media streets
- The young lad is seen dressed in his school uniform as he moves with ease to the music playing in the background
- Several Mzansi peeps gathered in the comments to show the African dancer tons of love and compliments
A little boy’s smooth moves made a big impression among South African social media users recently.
The clip, which has over 2.7M views, shows the young champ dressed in a school uniform as he moves his waist and little body with ease from side to side to the beat.
"Little Man has got the moves. I can’t stop watching him," the Facebook post was captioned.
Netizens were entertained by the 16-second long clip and flocked in on the post to show the little mover and shaker some love:
Nevaeh Newman remarked:
“This confirms one thing. African culture is authentic. It can be shared but never copied. This little boy got moves nursed in the womb.”
Patricia Downes replied:
“That is my culture we were born with rhythm.”
Robin Spence wrote:
“I can imagine that this gentleman has never had dance lessons yet he responds to music and seems to have a keen sense of rhythm.”
Ahmed Salah Mohmed Kheir commented:
“He understood the assignment.”
Leka Reen reacted:
“Am I seriously staring at the small waist of a little boy? No way.”
Judith Campbell said:
“Africa is truly leading the world in music dance fashion. Everything.”
Viral Video of Little Boy's Energetic Dance Moves Has the Internet Laughing Out Loud: "He's Going Places"
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that online users were left pleasantly entertained after watching a video of a little boy rocking some impressive moves on the dance floor.
The Twitter post shared by @FredSchultz35 sees the boy stand out from the crowd as he energetically moves to the beat at a school dance.
There is no denying that this young man is quite talented and has the makings of a real party starter. Peeps responded to the tweet with adoration and love for the mover and shaker.
