Shamima Nyamekye, a 21-year-old business owner has recently opened up about her success after starting her own business

In a LinkedIn post, she revealed that she landed a job that was offering a GH₵4,104 ($540) monthly salary but she declined to start her business

She shared that just after 16 months of running her business, she has hit the 6 figure revenue mark

A young Ghanaian lady by the name of Shamima Nyamekye has recently opened up about hitting the six figure mark with her business.

Her post on LinkedIn sighted by YEN.com.gh had her sharing that after turning down a job offer to start her own business, she has successfully earned six figures from it.

Gorgeous Shamima posing for the camera Photo credit: Shamima Nyamekye/LinkedIn

Shamima recounted that in 2021, she declined a job that was meant to pay her GH₵4,104 ($540) because she was determined to make more than that and eventually, the idea to start a business was birthed.

"Sometime last year, I turned down a ‘student job’ paying $ 540 a month. I didn’t necessarily have a back up plan but I was determined to make much more than that. 4 months into the new year, and I have done exactly that."

According to Shamima, her business, IBS Consulting has increased in revenue by 200% and it has been in existence for just 16 months with operations in Moscow, Sudan, Uganda, Japan and other countries.

"We have increased our revenue by over 200% since opening our doors 16 months ago. This year, I have worked with clients from Moscow, Sudan, Uganda, Japan and so many more places I never thought could be possible. I don’t take all the credit for our growth."

The 21-year-old business owner went ahead to thank people who have been pillars of support in her life and have contributed to the success of her business.

