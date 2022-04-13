Rachel Bamfo, a young and hardworking Ghanaian lady has disproven the naysayers in her life with achievements

Recounting a bitter experience, Rachel revealed that she was once told by a relative that nothing good will come out of her

Years later, Rachel has managed to rise so much that she runs an organization with more than 700 members among other brilliant achievements

A young Ghanaian lady identified on LinkedIn as Rachel Bamfo has shared a touching story of how her life has proven her doubters absolutely wrong.

In a post on her personal handle, Rachel indicated that at a point in her life, a relative stated that she would never produce anything good out of her life.

"About 12 years ago, a relative told me I’m daft and nothing good would come out of me," she said.

Currently, the young lady runs an organization with over 700 members, has had 15+ speaking engagements, hosted over 60 guests from different parts of the world, and won 5 scholarships and awards among other brilliant achievements.

She concluded her post with an inspirational quote that reads:

"No man has a say over your life. Your destiny is ruled by God and with perseverance those that thought you couldn’t make it will wonder how you did it."

Reactions from social media users

Many people went into the comment section of Rachel's post with equally breathtaking reactions.

Afia Drah, APR, MCIPR said:

I can relate. My uncle told me I was the ugliest kid in the family and if he had to choose someone for rituals he will choose me.

Samuel Y. Frimpong commented:

Rachel Bamfo your experience reminds me of my older cousin (she can actually birth me) who told me "you're a hopeless boy and nothing will come out of you". That was when I was in JSS 1. When I take stock today, I only laugh and tell myself she didn't have a good understanding of the English language. Maybe she meant to tell me I was a stubborn kid. Lol.

Carol Schiele indicated:

I am constantly amazed by how people think it's ok to belittle someone. Happy you overcame that person's view of you. God always has a plan for each of us.

