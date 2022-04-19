Dr Lawrence Tetteh, a recognized Ghanaian pastor has intimated that taxing churches in Ghana is very wrong due to the kind of support they offer to individuals in various societies

He explained that the very money that are brought to the churches are being used to cater for the needs of individuals who are members there

The pastor went ahead to state that insisting taxes be paid by the church is an insult and that only leads to double taxation.

Well-known Ghanaian pastor and evangelist, Dr Lawrence Tetteh has recently come out to state that it is an insult and wrong for the church of God to be taxed.

According to a report by asaaseradio.com, the pastor explained during an interview on Asaase Radio that from the economic point of view, taking tax from churches is double taxation.

He added that the churches in the country are only being benevolent to the society hence requiring taxes for doing that does not sit well with him.

According to Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, churches must rather be hailed for their contributions to the society and not to be attacked.

The gifts that are brought to the church goes back to the very individuals in the church in terms of paying school fees and meeting other needs, he shared according to the report.

We can't tax churches for tithes and offerings - GRA boss

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) said it does not have the power to demand taxes from the tithes and offerings of churches.

There have been calls for the GRA to tax the services of Churches which, according to many, has been a highly lucrative business venture.

Reacting to these concerns, head of the GRA, Kofi Nti stated that even though the GRA has plans to conduct investigations into activities of all churches in the country, the venture of tithes and offerings will not be targeted.

"...When it comes to their tithes and offerings, those areas, we believe they are no-go areas," the GRA boss revealed.

GRA has also offered to pay informants 25 percent of a penalty against the churches that are hiding under a fellowship to make money without paying taxes to the state.

“The Authority is conducting an investigation based on its own intelligence but has thrown the word out to the public to work as informants who should report such churches who hide under the fellowship to make money," he revealed.

