Steve Harvey has made a passionate appeal to young Africans wishing to travel abroad, especially to the U.S. to reconsider their decision

According to the African-American comedian, life feels extremely greater in Ghana and other parts of Africa for a Black person compared to overseas

He gave an example of how it is never heard of in Africa that people get stopped by the police on the road and shot

World-renowned American comedian, Steve Harvey, has spoken in a recent interview where he responded to questions about his experience back in Ghana, which brought out some interesting revelations.

In a snippet of the video that is making rounds on social media, Steve is heard discouraging young Africans from abandoning their homeland to move outside for greeners pastures.

According to him, America is not what most young Africans perceive it to be because people like him wish they would live in places like Ghana where they'll feel safe forever.

"All the young Africans want to come to America. But what I'll tell them is 'Are you sure you want to be in this?'. It's not what you think it is. You'll never hear in Ghana that police have shot anyone after pulling them over. We should rather come home. Not the other way round," he said.

How social media is reacting to this

Steve's words drew massive reactions, particularly on TikTok.

Below were some of the comments from netizens.

@Realscott #Teenwolf commented:

Why do Ghanaians not appreciate the police? The day they will stop taking the one cedis .u will wish they did.

user628169278358 said:

$100 equivalent to about GHS 700! And 700 cedis is a lot for Ghanaians. But you are right, no by heart shooting

Aisha Bangs indicated:

God bless you sir tell they to come back home, we have people who have leave the home land for over 40 to 40 years they never come back home

Watch the video below

