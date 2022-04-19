A young lady tested the kindness of two Hausa men as she begged them for GH₵1.83 to feed herself

Despite hustling hard under the sun, the men never hesitated in giving her what she asked for before continuing on their journey

The lady called them back, told them its was all a prank, and blessed the strangers with the sum of GH₵55 as a reward

A video of a lady rewarding the kindness of two Hausa men she pranked on a street, asking them for help.

In the clip, she approached them on the road while they were pushing a wheelbarrow and begged them for GH₵1.83.

The lady was surprised by the men's kindness. Photo source: TikTok/@jojooflele

She rewarded them

Without knowing that they were secretly being filmed, one of them dipped his hand into his pocket and gave her the money, and they all continued on their way.

After they had given her what she asked for, she called them back and gave them N3000, saying her plea was all a test.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

ugo.joy said:

"How u go Dey tell aboki this is a prank them tell u say them know Wetin prank be .. God bless them jare."

Anwuli Smiles said:

"Hausa people are best in giving,and very understanding, dey don't mind going hungry just to help their fellow...I have lived in north for 20 yrs now."

Gabi said:

"Aboki no get wahala i swear. very nice people. if they trust you, make sure you don't break it."

user218309971371 said:

"Housa na best for in time of trust,let’s not hate them because of buhari."

D’elegant tea said:

"Dey knw how exactly to be helpless dat why Dey gave u. Imagine after going under the sun to look for HALAL…. Am so proud of dia kindness."

Kenneth Ilobaba Adig said:

"A boy should try same prank i want to see something."

hussainimuhammaddodo said:

"Everyone with good heart wll do same must especially hausa ppl are always generous nd kind towards others."

